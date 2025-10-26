An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Barack Obama announces his nominations of Chuck Hagel, second from left, as the next defense secretary and John Brennan, far right, as the next CIA director as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, far left, looks on at the White House, Jan. 7, 2013. Hagel, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, earned two Purple Hearts as an infantry squad leader during the Vietnam War, and Brennan is the deputy national security advisor for homeland security and counterterrorism.

OBAMA NOMINEES

President Barack Obama announces his nominations of Chuck Hagel, second from left, as the next defense secretary and John Brennan, far right, as the next CIA director as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, far left, looks on at the White House, Jan. 7, 2013. Hagel, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, earned two Purple Hearts as an infantry squad leader during the Vietnam War, and Brennan is the deputy national security advisor for homeland security and counterterrorism.

Photo Gallery