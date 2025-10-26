OBAMA NOMINEES

President Barack Obama announces his nominations of Chuck Hagel, second from left, as the next defense secretary and John Brennan, far right, as the next CIA director as Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta, far left, looks on at the White House, Jan. 7, 2013. Hagel, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, earned two Purple Hearts as an infantry squad leader during the Vietnam War, and Brennan is the deputy national security advisor for homeland security and counterterrorism.