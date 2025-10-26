ULTRASOUND PROCEDURE

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Laura Cook performs an ultrasound on a wounded Afghan policeman to determine the presence of internal injuries on Forward Operating Base Farah in Afghanistan's Farah province, Dec. 31, 2012. Cook is a physician's assistant for Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Medical personnel assigned to the 541st Forward Surgical Team and coalition medics treated four members of the Afghan national police who were injured by improvised explosive devices.