MOORING MUSCLE

U.S. Navy Seaman Elliot Dreiling, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Laurie Volz handle a mooring line as the guided-missile destroyer the USS Jason Dunham departs Bahrain after a port visit in Mina Salman Pier, Dec. 26, 2012. The Dunham is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.