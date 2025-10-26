SUNSET STATOMETER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Albert Zaloga uses a statometer aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay before a replenishment at sea in the U.S. 5the Fleet area of responsibility, Dec. 28, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.