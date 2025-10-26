WALK AND TALK

U.S. Army Capt. Jeremiah Gebhart, first from left, chats with Sayed Moohammed, Bala Boluk district governor, through an interpreter during a meeting with leaders in the district in Afghanistan's Farah province, Jan. 2, 2013. Gebhart is a civil affairs officer with Provincial Reconstruction Team, which trains, advises, and assists Afghan government leaders at the municipal, district and provincial levels in Farah province.