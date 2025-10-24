POWER LIGHTS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Caleb Gilcrease supplies power to an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter before it launches aboard the guided-missile cruiser the USS Mobile Bay in the U.S. 5the Fleet Area of reponsibility, Dec. 28, 2012. The Mobile Bay is deployed with the John C. Stennis Strike Group to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.