PAYING TRIBUTE

President Barack Obama; First Lady Michelle Obama; Navy Adm. Samuel J. Locklear III, commander, U.S. Pacific Command; Army Lt. Gen. Francis J. Wiercinski, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific; and family members of U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye pay tribute to the senator from Hawaii during a service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Dec. 23, 2012. Inouye, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, died Dec. 17.