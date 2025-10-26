An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Capt. Samuel Paparo shakes hands with sailors aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after his last flight as commander of Carrier Air Wing 7 in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 2, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is returning to her homeport of Norfolk, after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

LAST FLIGHT

Navy Capt. Samuel Paparo shakes hands with sailors aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after his last flight as commander of Carrier Air Wing 7 in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 2, 2012. The Dwight D. Eisenhower is returning to her homeport of Norfolk, after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.

Photo Gallery