Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines and sailors assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit step off a landing craft utility vehicle onto the shore of Breezy Point, a small coastal community in New York, Nov. 9, 2012. They and troops from other units are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard to help the residents of New York City return to normalcy as soon as possible.

BREEZY LANDING

