Retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Steven S. Giordano, a native of Baltimore, enlisted in the Navy in June 1989. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command Orlando, Florida, he reported to Naval Technical Training Center Pensacola, Florida, completing cryptologic technician technical training. Giordano later completed a Bachelor of Science in Management, is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy and the National Defense University Keystone course. He is designated a specialist in submarine, surface and information warfare.

Giordano’s early assignments include a tour at Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1 Agana, Guam, serving as a signals analyst and reporter, an operational deployment to Naval Security Group Det., Bahrain in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and numerous deployments aboard ships and submarines in the Pacific and European areas of responsibility.

Giordano’s command master chief tours include time aboard the guided-missile frigate USS McClusky (FFG 41) and at Navy Information Operations Command Colorado. He also served as the force master chief for Navy Information Dominance Forces and fleet master chief for U.S. Naval Forces Europe/U.S Naval Forces Africa.|

His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (seven awards), various unit and campaign awards.

Giordano served as the 14th master chief petty officer.