William H. Booth, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA), in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD (P&R)). In this capacity, he provides administrative and operational oversight of the Field Activity. Mr. Booth is also responsible for planning, policy, and program and resource analysis and management for the following DHRA organizations:

•DHRA Headquarters,

•Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program,

•Defense Manpower Data Center,

•DoD Office of the Actuary,

•Federal Voting Assistance Program

•Combating Trafficking in Persons Office

•DoD ID Card Policy Office



In addition Mr. Booth is responsible for administrative management and resource analysis for the following organizations:

•Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services

•Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service

•Defense Language and National Security Education Office

•Defense Travel Management Office

•Defense Suicide Prevention Office

•Family and Employer Programs and Policy

•Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

•Transition to Veterans Program Office

Immediately prior to this assignment, Mr. Booth served as the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Assistant Air Force Deputy Chief Management Officer, Pentagon, Washington, DC. Mr. Booth holds a Masters of Arts in Business Management from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Mr. Booth retired from the Air Force after 28 years, serving in a wide variety of positions of increasing responsibility at wing, major command, unified command and Air Force headquarters level and immediately begin his service as a senior level senior executive within Headquarters United States Air Force as the Senior Advisor in the Directorate of Manpower and Organization. Subsequently he served as the Deputy Director of Manpower and Organization, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Force Management, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Reserve Affairs and Deputy Director, Office of Business Transformation.