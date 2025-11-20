Retired Command Sergeant Major Patrick L. McCauley is the 9th Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), MacDill AFB, Tampa, Florida on July 7, 2016. USSOCOM is one of nine combatant commands within the Department of Defense unified command structure.

CSM McCauley initially enlisted in The United States Marine Corps in 1986, attending boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon completion of his training, CSM McCauley was trained as an Armor Crewman at Ft. Knox, KY and subsequently assigned to A Company, 8th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division.

In 1988, CSM McCauley transferred to the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Analyst, serving tours with the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea and the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. In the summer of 1989, CSM McCauley volunteered for and successfully completed the Special Forces Assessment and Selection course, graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course in OCT 1990. He was then assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, where he served as a Special Forces Communications Sergeant. In 1995 CSM McCauley successfully assessed for a Special Mission Unit where he would go on to serve as a Team Member, Assistant Team Sergeant, Team Sergeant, K-9 Troop SGM, Assault Troop Sergeant Major, Operations Sergeant Major, Squadron Command Sergeant Major, and Unit Command Sergeant Major.

In June 2015, CSM McCauley was assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader and was subsequently selected for his current position at US SOCOM. CSM McCauley has deployed multiple times throughout his career, supporting Operations JOINT ENDEAVOR, UPHOLD DEMOCRACY, ENDURING FREEDOM, IRAQI FREEDOM, and INHERENT RESOLVE. CSM McCauley has completed the following military courses: Intelligence Analysis Course, Warrior Leader's Course, Special Forces Assessment and Selection, Special Forces Qualification Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Ranger Course, Basic Airborne Course, Arabic Course, French Course, Static Line Jumpmaster Course, Advanced Land Navigation Course, Free Fall Parachutist Course, Free Fall Jumpmaster Course, Senior Leaders Course, United States Army Sergeant Major Academy, the Summit Course and the Keystone Course at the National Defense University. CSM McCauley's awards and decorations include the following: Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star with V-Device and 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and Danish Parachutist Badge.

CSM McCauley graduated Suma Cum Laude from Norwich University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Strategic Studies.