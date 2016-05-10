Retired Chief Master Sgt. Matthew M. Caruso served as the command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. As the command senior enlisted leader, he was the principal advisor to the combatant commander for all matters concerning joint force integration, career development, utilization and sustainment of the enlisted corps. USTRANSCOM, a command of more than 150,000 personnel, is the single manager for global air, land and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.
Chief Caruso is originally from Brooklyn, New York and entered the Air Force in October 1987. He is a chief enlisted aircrew member with more than 5,000 hours as a flight engineer in the MC-130P/W, C-5A/B, and C-130E/H aircraft. Chief Caruso has deployed extensively in support of numerous combat and humanitarian operations serving in joint organizations.
EDUCATION
1989 Noncommissioned Officer Preparatory Course, Bitburg Air Base, Germany
2001 Community College of the Air Force Associates Degree Aviation Operations
2001 Community College of the Air Force Associates Degree Maintenance Technology
2003 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Tyndall AFB, Fla.
2004 Embry Riddle Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics, Cum Laude
2005 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy Course In-Residence, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2007 Joint Senior Noncommissioned Officer Professional Military Education, Correspondence
2008 Joint Special Operations Planning Course, Special Operations Air University
2008 Special Operations Liaison Element Course, Special Operations Air University
2009 Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.
2010 Leadership Enhancement Program, Center for Creative Leadership, North Carolina
2011 AFSO 21 Senior Leadership Course, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn.
2011 Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg College, Pa.
2011 Enterprise Management Seminar, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia
2012 Keystone Course, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.
2012 Masters of Business Administration, Military Operations, Trident University, Calif.
2015 Summit Course, Joint Special Operations University, MacDill AFB, Fla.
ASSIGNMENTS
1. March 1988-March 1991, jet engine mechanic, 36th Component Repair Squadron, Bitburg Air Base, Germany
2. April 1991-June 1992, jet engine mechanic, 57th Component Repair Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nev.
3. July 1992-June 1996, C-5A/B instructor flight engineer, 9th Airlift Squadron, Dover AFB, Del.
4. July 1996-February 1998, C-130E/H flight engineer, 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan
5. March 1998-February 2002, chief, evaluator flight engineer, 517th Airlift Squadron, Elmendorf AFB, Alaska
6. February 2002-July 2004, first sergeant/evaluator flight engineer, 9th Special Operations Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla.
7. March 2004-May 2004, deployed first sergeant/MC-130P flight engineer, OEF/HOA
8. August 2004-May 2005, group evaluator flight engineer, 352nd Special Operations Group, RAF Mildenhall, UK.
9. January 2005-March 2005, Deployed Operations superintendent, OEF/OIF
10. May 2005-March 2006, first sergeant, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England
11. April 2006-July 2007, squadron superintendent, 67th Special Operations Squadron, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, UK.
12. July 2007-January 2010, command functional manager, HQ AF Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Fld, Fla.
13. March 2009-July 2009, Special Operations Liaison Element, Combined Air Operations Center, Al Udeid AB, Qatar
14. January 2010-December 2010, group superintendent, 27th Special Operations Group, Cannon AFB, N.M.
15. December 2010-May 2012, command chief master sergeant, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon AFB, N.M.
16. July 12-June 13, command senior enlisted leader Combined Joint Special Operations Air Component-Afghanistan
17. August 13-April 14, command senior enlisted leader, Special Operations Command Korea, Yongsan, Korea.
18. Apr 14 – May 16, command chief, Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Fla.
19. May 16 – Present, command senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM.
MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS
Legion of Merit
Bronze Star Medal
Defense Meritorious Service Medal
Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters
Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters
Aerial Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters
Joint Service Commendation Medal
AF Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters
AF Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters
Combat Readiness Medal with six oak leaf clusters
Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with five devices
Southwest Asia Service Medal with one device
Iraq Campaign Medal with one device
Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two devices
Korean Service Medal
OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS
1998 Distinguished Graduate, C-130 Initial Qualification
2003 Distinguished Graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy
2005 Distinguished Graduate, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy
1999 517th Airlift Squadron and 3rd Operations Group, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
2000 11th Air Force, Henry “Red” Erwin Award winner, Noncommissioned Officer category
2002 9th Special Operations Squadron, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
2003 9th Special Operations Squadron and 16th Operations Group, Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
2005 67th Special Operations Squadron Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
DATES OF RANK
Chief Master Sergeant Oct. 1, 2009
(Current as of May 10, 2016)