General David L. Goldfein is the Former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. As Chief, he serves as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 660,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas. As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the general and other service chiefs function as military advisers to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and the President.

Prior to assuming his current position, General Goldfein was the Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, where he presided over the Air Staff and served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Requirements Oversight Council and Deputy Advisory Working Group. Before serving as the Vice Chief, General Goldfein was the Director, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

General Goldfein received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1983. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and is a command pilot with more than 4,200 flying hours in the T-37, T-38, F-16C/D, F-117A, MQ-9 and MC-12W. He has flown combat missions in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Allied Force and Enduring Freedom.



EDUCATION

1983 Bachelor of Science degree in philosophy, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.

1986 Squadron Officer School, by correspondence

1987 Master's degree in business administration, Oklahoma City University, Okla.

1992 Fighter Weapons Instructor Course, Nellis AFB, Nev.

1995 Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

1998 Air War College, by correspondence

2001 National Defense Fellowship, State Department Senior Seminar, Arlington, Va.



ASSIGNMENTS

1. October 1983 - October 1984, student, undergraduate pilot training, Sheppard AFB, Texas

2. October 1984 - February 1988, T-38 instructor pilot, 90th Flying Training Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas

3. February 1988 - January 1992, F-16 instructor pilot and flight commander, 17th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Shaw AFB, S.C.

4. January 1992 - June 1992, student, USAF Fighter Weapons Instructor Course, Nellis AFB, Nev.

5. June 1992 - July 1994, squadron weapons officer and Chief, Wing Weapons and Tactics, 366th Composite Wing, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

6. July 1994 - June 1995, student, Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

7. June 1995 - May 1996, special assistant to the Commander, Allied Air Forces Southern Europe and 16th Air Force, Naples, Italy

8. May 1996 - August 1997, executive officer to the Commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

9. August 1997 - June 1998, operations officer, 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano AB, Italy

10. June 1998 - July 2000, Commander, 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano AB, Italy

11. July 2000 - June 2001, student, National Defense Fellow, State Department Senior Seminar, Arlington, Va.

12. July 2001 - July 2002, Deputy Division Chief, Combat Forces, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

13. August 2002 - July 2004, Commander, 366th Operations Group, Mountain Home AFB, Idaho

14. July 2004 - June 2006, Commander, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany

15. June 2006 - January 2008, Commander, 49th Fighter Wing, Holloman AFB, N.M.

16. January 2008 - August 2009, Deputy Director of Programs, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington D.C.

17. August 2009 - August 2011, Director of Operations, Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

18. August 2011 - July 2013, Commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia

19. August 2013 - August 2015, Director, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

20. August 2015 - July 2016, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

21 July 2016 - present, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C.

SUMMARY OF JOINT ASSIGNMENTS

1. June 1995 - May 1996, special assistant to the Commander, Allied Air Forces Southern Europe and 16th Air Force, Naples, Italy, as a major

2. May 1996 - August 1997, executive officer to the Commander, Allied Air Forces Europe, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as a major

3. August 2013 - August 2015, Director, Joint Staff, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., as a lieutenant general

FLIGHT INFORMATION



Rating: command pilot

Flight hours: more than 4,200

Aircraft flown: T-37, T-38, F-16C/D, F-117A, MQ-9, and MC-12W



MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster

Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters

Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor device and oak leaf cluster

Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Medal with silver and bronze oak leaf clusters

Aerial Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Achievement Medal



PUBLICATIONS

"Sharing Success, Owning Failure: Preparing to Command in the Twenty-First Century Air Force," Air University Press, October 2001



EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Second Lieutenant June 1, 1983

First Lieutenant June 1, 1985

Captain June 1, 1987

Major Nov. 1, 1994

Lieutenant Colonel Jan. 1, 1998

Colonel April 1, 2001

Brigadier General Oct. 1, 2007

Major General July 3, 2010

Lieutenant General Aug. 3, 2011

General Aug. 17, 2015

(Current as of July 2016)