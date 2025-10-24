Shari Durand, a member of the senior executive service (SES), served as the Acting Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and U.S. Strategic Command Center for Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction (SCC-WMD), co-located at Fort Belvoir, Va. DTRA/SCC-WMD safeguards America and its allies from weapons of mass destruction (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high yield explosives) by providing capabilities to reduce, eliminate, and counter the threat, and mitigate its effects.

Prior to this assignment, Ms. Durand was the Executive Director for DTRA/SCC-WMD, where she served as the senior career executive and oversaw day-to-day operations, strategic management, budgetary requirements, business planning and execution and communications for a worldwide combat support agency of more than 2,000 civilian and military personnel. Before becoming the Executive Director in 2012, she was DTRA’s associate director, business enterprise and component acquisition executive (CAE) from August 2007 through May 2012, and established and implemented policy and procedures, ensured adherence with applicable laws and regulations and monitored compliance in the areas of acquisition; contracts; finance; logistics; engineering; facilities; and environment, safety and occupational health. As the CAE, Ms. Durand guided annual acquisition strategies for the entire acquisition portfolio valued at over $1 billion.

In November 2000, Ms. Durand was promoted to the SES as the assistant deputy commandant, installations and logistics (contracts), Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps (HQMC), Washington, D.C. In June 2003, she was selected as DTRA’s director, acquisition and logistics directorate and CAE. In October 2003, she was appointed deputy director, business directorate when the acquisition and logistics, resource management and information management directorates merged. In July 2005, the agency reorganized into a four-enterprise structure, and Ms. Durand was appointed deputy associate director, business enterprise/CAE. Additional career assignments include Naval Supply Center, Norfolk, Va.; Naval Air Systems Command, Washington, D.C.; Navy Public Works Center, San Diego, Calif.; Naval Facilities Contracts Training Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., and Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, D.C.

Ms. Durand received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Athens State College, Athens, Ala.; a Master of Science in procurement management from American University, Washington, D.C.; graduated from the Naval Air Systems Command’s senior executive management development program, and is a member of the Department of the Navy’s acquisition professional community.

Ms. Durand’s awards include a Presidential Rank Award in the meritorious category; a Secretary of the Navy Competition Award for her work as the contracting officer for the first low-rate initial production contract of the airborne self-protection jammer; a Department of the Navy meritorious civilian service award for her performance as the acquisition officer at Navy Public Works Center, San Diego; a superior civilian service award for her performance as assistant deputy commandant, installations and logistics (contracts), HQMC; and a DTRA exceptional civilian service award.