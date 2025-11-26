Retired Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey served as the 15th Sergeant Major of the Army. Dailey has held every enlisted leadership position during his career, ranging from Bradley Fighting Vehicle commander to command sergeant major.

As sergeant major of the Army, Dailey was the Army chief of staff's personal adviser on matters affecting the enlisted force. He devoted the majority of his time traveling throughout the Army to observe training and talk to Soldiers and their families. He sat on a wide variety of councils and boards that make decisions affecting enlisted Soldiers and their Families and was routinely invited to testify before Congress. Dailey is the public face of the U.S. Army's noncommissioned officer corps, representing the corps to the American people in the media and through business and community engagements.

A native of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, Dailey enlisted in the Army in 1989 and attended Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training as an 11B (Infantryman) at Fort Benning, Georgia.

In addition to four tours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn, Dailey deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He was decorated with the Bronze Star with Valor for his leadership during the 4th Infantry Division’s 2‐month “Battle for Sadr City” in 2008. During his career, Dailey has served with the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Infantry Divisions stateside and overseas. In March of 2009, Dailey was selected as the 4th Infantry Division command sergeant major, where he served as both the command sergeant major of Fort Carson, Colorado, and U.S. Division‐North, Iraq. In 2011, Dailey was selected to serve as the command sergeant major of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Dailey’s military and civilian education includes all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Education System, the Bradley Master Gunner Course, the Force Management Course and the Keystone Course. He is a graduate of class 54 of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy and the Command Sergeants Major Course. Dailey holds a Bachelor of Science (summa cum laude) from Excelsior College.

Dailey’s awards include: the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (2nd Award), Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Bronze Star Medal (4th award), Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), Army Commendation Medal (7th award), Army Achievement Medal (10th award), Good Conduct Medal (8th award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd award), South West Asia Service Medal (two bronze service stars), Iraq Campaign Medal (one silver and two bronze service stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (4th award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (6th award), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Drivers Badge (wheel), Ranger Tab, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, The Order of Saint Maurice (Centurion), and a member of the Distinguished Audie Murphy Club.

SMA Dailey and his wife have one son.