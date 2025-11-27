Mr. Thomas E. Hawley was designated as the senior official to perform the duties of the Under Secretary of the United States Army, effective November 3, 2015. The Under Secretary of the Army performs the duties of the Secretary of the Army's senior civilian assistant and principal adviser on matters related to the management and operation of the Army, including development and integration of the Army Program and Budget. He will also advise the Secretary on the effective and efficient organization of the Army's business operations and initiatives for the business transformation of the Army.



Mr. Hawley was previously appointed as the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army (DUSA), on January 16, 2011. As the DUSA, Mr. Hawley is charged by the Secretary of the Army to craft and negotiate solutions to sensitive strategic management, structural, and policy matters facing the Army. The DUSA also conducts oversight of Army test and evaluation programs.



Before his appointment, Mr. Hawley served more than 13 years as a professional staff member with the Committee on Armed Services, U.S. House of Representatives (HASC), most recently serving as the deputy staff director for the HASC minority staff. During his tenure with the committee, he advised the 62 members of Congress on the HASC on the entire range of national defense and national security policy and budget issues before Congress. Among other matters; he worked on the Base Realignment and Closure Act of 2005; the Military Commissions Act of 2006; the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004; and the ongoing strategic re-stationing of 10,000 Marines from Okinawa to Guam. Furthermore, he helped conduct several congressional investigations, including studies on Professional Military Education, the federal response to Hurricane Katrina; and the future of the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization. At various times, he led the staffs of the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation panel, the Military Construction Subcommittee, and the Terrorism, Unconventional Threats, and Capabilities Subcommittee.



Mr. Hawley joined the HASC staff upon his retirement from the Army as a lieutenant colonel, after service in Japan, Germany, and the Pentagon.



Mr. Hawley earned an artium baccalaureus in history from Princeton University in 1970.