Former Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health

Alex A. Beehler served as as Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (Environment, Safety and Occupational Health) from 2004 to 2009.

Mr. Beehler served as the principal assistant and advisor to Deputy Under Secretary Grone for all environmental, safety, and occupational health policies and programs in DoD. Those programs include cleanup at active and closing bases, compliance with environmental laws, conservation of natural and cultural resources, pollution prevention, environmental technology, fire protection, safety and explosive safety, and pest management and disease control for Defense activities worldwide. He also advises Mr. Grone on international military agreements and programs pertaining to environmental security.

Mr. Beehler's priorities included the implementation of DoD's environmental readiness initiative in response to challenges of encroachment, the Defense Environmental Restoration Program, unexploded ordnance management, explosive safety, and pollution prevention.

Mr. Beehler came to the department from Koch Industries where he served as Director of Environmental and Regulatory Affairs and concurrently served at the Charles G. Koch Foundation as Vice President for Environmental Projects. Mr. Beehler maintained a strong background in federal environmental policy having served in the Department of Justice as a senior trial attorney for environmental enforcement and at the Environmental Protection Agency as a special assistant for legal and enforcement counsel.

Mr. Beehler is a member of the District of Columbia, State of Maryland and Commonwealth of Virginia bar associations. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton (1975) in public and international affairs and a law degree from University of Virginia (1978).