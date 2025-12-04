Chief Master Sgt. William W. Turner is the former Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Transportation Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. As the senior enlisted leader, he is the principal advisor to the combatant commander for all matters concerning joint force integration, career development, and utilization and sustainment of the enlisted corps. USTRANSCOM, a command of more than150,000 personnel, is the single manager for global air, land and sea transportation for the Department of Defense.

Chief Turner enlisted in the Air Force in July 1986. He began his career as an F-15 armament systems specialist and retrained as an AC-130 gunship aerial gunner in 1991. Chief Turner has an extensive operational background. He has deployed in support of numerous contingencies, including nine deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He is a chief enlisted aviator with more than 3,400 flying hours on AC-130H Spectre and AC-130U Spooky aircraft, including more than 1,100 combat hours.



EDUCATION

1993 Airman Leadership School, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

1993 Associates in Applied Science, Armament Systems, Community College of the Air Force

1998 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.

2001 Associates in Applied Science, Aviation Operations, Community College of the Air Force

2005 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Gunter Air Force Base, Ala.

2007 Chief Leadership Course, Gunter Air Force Base, Ala..

2008 Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg, Pa.

2009 USAF Enterprise Management Seminar, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va.

2009 Joint Special Operations Forces Pre-command Course, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

2010 Keystone Fellow, Leadership Development Program, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.

2012 Leadership Enhancement Program, Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, N.C.

ASSIGNMENTS

1. July 1986 - September 1986, Trainee, Basic Military Training, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas

2. September 1986 - December 1986, Aircraft Armament Systems Technical Training Course, Lowry Air Force Base, Colo.

3. December 1986 - April 1988, F-15 Weapons Load Crew Member, 5th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, N.D.

4. May 1988 - May 1991, F-15Weapons Lead Standardization Crew Member, 18th Aircraft Generation Squadron, Kadena AB, Okinawa

5. June 1991 - November 1993, AC-130H Aerial Gunner, 16th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla..

6. November 1993 - September 1995, AC-130H Instructor Aerial Gunner, 16th Operations Support Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

7. September 1995 - February 1998, AC-130H Evaluator Aerial Gunner, 1996, 16th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

8. February 1998 - July 2000, AC-130U Instructor Aerial Gunner, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

9. July 2000 - September 2001, HQ AFSOC NCOIC Deliberate Plans and Programs, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

10. September 2001 - April 2004, Operations Flight Chief, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

11. April 2004 - June 2007, Squadron Superintendent, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

12. July 2007 - August 2009, Superintendent, SecAF and CSAF Executive Action Group, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

13. August 2009 - December 2010, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.

14. December 2010 – March 2014, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force Special Operations Command, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

15. March 2014 – present, command senior enlisted leader, USTRANSCOM



MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters

Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, including two for Heroism

Aerial Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster

Air Force Combat Action Medal

Gallant Unit Citation

Combat Readiness Medal with four oak leaf clusters

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1993 Distinguished Graduate/Military Citizen Award, Airmen Leadership School, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

1995 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, 16th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

1998 Distinguished Graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.

1998 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

1999 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award Winner, 16th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

2002 SNCO Professional of the Year, 16th Operations Group, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

2006 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award Winner, 16th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla.

EFFECTIVE DATES OF PROMOTION

Chief Master Sergeant December 1, 2007

(Current as of April 2014)