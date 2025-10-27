David Tillotson III, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Former Assistant Deputy Chief Management Officer. Prior to his assignment to the Office of the Secretary of Defense in May 2014, Mr. Tillotson was the Deputy Chief Management Officer, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force.



In his capacity, Mr. Tillotson championed efforts to better synchronize, integrate, and optimize Department of Defense (DoD) business operations to improve effectiveness and increase efficiency across the Department’s enterprise. He also has the responsibility to lead and enable end-to-end integration and improvement of business operations in support of national security.



Mr. Tillotson was commissioned upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1975. His assignments included ground theater air control system units with Tactical Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe, as well as at headquarters level with USAFE, U.S. Air Force and the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Mr. Tillotson has served twice as a unit commander with responsibility for conventional air defense employment and counterdrug operations with international law enforcement and airspace control authorities. At the staff level, Mr. Tillotson has been responsible for air defense planning and system requirements, including air defense and air control systems integration, in both NATO and North American settings. Following assignments in operations, Mr. Tillotson moved to the Air Force acquisition corps, where he initially served as the Deputy Mission Area Director, Information Dominance, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition. He was assigned to the Electronic Systems Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, MA, as Chief of Experimentation with the Integrated Command and Control System Program Office and was responsible for the Air Force's Joint Expeditionary Experiment series. He then became the System Program Director for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Integration Program Office.



Mr.Tillotson entered the Senior Executive Service in November 2002, following retirement from active duty. As a senior executive, Mr. Tillotson served as a Director in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Warfighting Integration; as the Deputy Chief, Warfighting Integration and Deputy Chief Information Officer, HQ U.S. Air Force. He served as the first Air Force Deputy Chief Management Officer before taking his current position.



EDUCATION

1975 Bachelor's degree in political science, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO.

1976 Master's degree in international relations, University of Pittsburgh, PA.

1979 Squadron Officer School, Maxwell AFB, AL.

1987 Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell AFB, AL.

1992 Air War College, Maxwell AFB, AL.

1999 Advanced Program Managers Course, Defense Systems Management College, Fort Belvoir, VA.



AWARDS AND HONORS

Defense Superior Service Medal

Legion of Merit

Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Army Commendation Medal

2006 Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award

Department of the Air Force Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service

Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service

Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service