Retired Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Mike D. Stevens was born and raised in Montana. He graduated from Arlee High School in May 1983 and immediately entered the U.S. Navy attending basic training in San Diego in June 1983.

Stevens attended Aviation Structural Mechanic Apprentice School in Millington, Tenn., and his first duty assignment was with Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Two in Rota, Spain.

In October 2002, he was advanced to Master Chief Petty Officer and assigned to Fleet Composite Eight in Roosevelt Roads, P. R., as the Maintenance Master Chief and Command Master Chief. In October 2003, Stevens reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola and shortly thereafter assumed the duties as the Command Master Chief. In August 2006, he became the Command Master Chief for Helicopter Mine Countermeasure Squadron 14 in Norfolk, Va. In September 2007, he was selected by Commander, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic to serve as the Wing Command Master Chief for the largest Helicopter Wing in the U.S. Navy. In January 2009, Stevens was selected as the Command Master Chief for Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet. Following 2nd Fleet, he served as the 16th Fleet Master Chief for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command from August 2010 to September 2012.



Stevens’ academic achievements include an Associate’s Degree in Administrative Management Studies; Senior Enlisted Professional Military Education; Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education; Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government “Leadership in Crises”; and the National Defense University Keystone course. He is an honor graduate and the recipient of the prestigious Peter Tomich Award for exceptional military excellence from the Senior Enlisted Academy.

Stevens’ personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal (six awards), the Coast Guard Achievement Medal with operational “O”, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist Insignia, and Enlisted Naval Aircrew Wings.

Stevens served as the 13th Master Chief Petty Officer.