Sergeant Major Mike Schultz is the tenth Senior Enlisted Advisor assigned to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. He is responsible for advising the Assistant Secretary and staff on enlisted affairs which affect over 1.1 million military service members of the National Guard, Army Reserve, Air National Guard , Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard Reserve forces. He serves as the Chairman of the Department of Defense Reserve Forces Senior Enlisted Advisory Council and is on the Department of Defense Yellow Ribbon Advisory Board.

Prior to his current assignment, Sergeant Major Schultz served as the Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army Reserve (USAR). As the Army Reserve top noncommissioned officer, he represented the interests of more than 205,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members at all levels within the Army, Department of Defense, and has routinely testified before Congress.

SGM Schultz has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom. On his last deployment, he served as the Command Sergeant Major of the Joint Sustainment Command-Afghanistan (JSC-A), Kandahar, Afghanistan.

SGM Schultz’s military education culminated with his graduation from the National Defense University Keystone Course, Washington D.C and the Sergeants Major Academy (Resident), Ft. Bliss, Texas.



Sergeant Major Schultz is completing a Ph.D. in Education, (Organizational Leadership) from Argosy University, Tampa, Florida. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Troy University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of South Florida.

Sergeant Major Schultz's awards and decorations include two Legion of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals, the Combat Action Badge and other medals, ribbons and awards. Command Sergeant Major Schultz is also a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, and the Order of Saint Christopher for Transporters.



Sergeant Major Schultz retired from the Tampa Police Department in April 2012. His 15-year career included assignments with the Tactical Response Team (SWAT), Street Anti-Crimes Unit (Plain Clothes Narcotics/Prostitution Enforcement).