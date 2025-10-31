Robert G. Salesses

Mr. Salesses formerly served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Defense Continuity and Mission Assurance (DC&MA). As the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for DC&MA, Mr. Salesses was responsible for the development of plans, policies, and leadership support initiatives to assure the Department can execute its core functions, even in the face of asymmetric military threats and severe natural hazards to defense installations and infrastructure. DC&MA also strengthens such oversight by helping the Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders integrate a broad range of threat and component-specific programs, and by building effective partnerships with other Federal Departments and the private sector to build the resilience of external infrastructure essential to defense operations.

Mr. Salesses is a retired United States Marine Corps Officer. His career included global planning and execution of numerous national, significant regional focused projects and contingencies to include: the withdrawal of critical nuclear stockpiles from former Soviet States; the development of multinational counter narcotics policies with Central and South America; and the liberation of Kuwait during the Gulf War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Mr. Salesses’s military career culminated in his assignment to the Joint Staff where he worked global contingency missions.

Mr. Salesses began his Federal civilian service career shortly after September 11, 2001, serving as the Deputy Special Assistant for the Homeland Security Task Force. During this period, Mr. Salesses supervised strategic planning, military operational support to civil authorities, and the emergency preparedness activities of the Department of Defense. He was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 2005. He was awarded the Presidential Rank Award at the rank of Meritorious Executive for his decisive leadership and keen program management skills, his contributions to the National Response Plan, and the National Strategy for Homeland Security.

Mr. Salesses graduated from Rhode Island College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Management and Economics. He received his Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.