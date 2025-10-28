Mr. Eric Rosenbach was named Chief of Staff to Secretary of Defense, Ashton B. Carter effective July 6, 2015. In announcing Rosenbach's appointment, Secretary Carter said, "I am confident that Eric brings the right blend of strategic acumen, technological expertise, and managerial skill to help me lead the department during an important time in its history.”

Mr. Rosenbach previously served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security. His purview included policy, strategy, and implementation guidance on countering weapons of mass destruction, cyber operations, homeland defense activities, antiterrorism, continuity of government and mission assurance, defense support to civil authorities, and space-related issues. As the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, he supported the Secretary of Defense and other senior Department leaders by formulating and implementing policies and strategies to improve the Department’s ability to operate in cyberspace.

Prior to joining the Obama Administration, Mr. Rosenbach was a Principal at a global management consulting firm, where he advised the executives of Fortune 500 companies on strategic risk mitigation strategies. Mr. Rosenbach earlier worked at the Harvard Kennedy School as the Executive Director of the Belfer Center for International Affairs. He managed the Center's operations, taught graduate-level classes on national security issues, and directed research projects focusing on cyber, counterterrorism, and the Pakistani military. Prior to his work at Harvard, Mr. Rosenbach served as national security advisor for then-Senator Chuck Hagel and as a professional staff member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). During his time on the SSCI, he provided oversight of counterterrorism programs and led investigations of prewar intelligence on Iraqi WMD.

A former Army intelligence officer and Commander of a communications intelligence unit, Mr. Rosenbach led a team that provided strategic intelligence in direct support of commanders in Bosnia and Kosovo. As a captain, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Knowlton Award. The Director of Central Intelligence named his unit as the top intelligence organization in the U.S. military for two consecutive years.

Mr. Rosenbach has co-authored and co-edited several books on national security issues, including Find, Fix, Finish: The Counterterrorism Campaign that Killed Bin Laden. He was a Fulbright Scholar and holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown, Masters of Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School, and Bachelor of Arts from Davidson College.