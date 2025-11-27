The Secretary of Defense appointed Mr. Michael L. Rhodes who served as the Director of Administration and Management (DA&M) on March 25, 2010. Prior to his appointment, since June 21, 2008, Mr. Rhodes led as the Acting DA&M and Director of Washington Headquarters Services (WHS). Since November 2006, he held dual responsibilities as both the Deputy DA&M and Director of WHS.

As the DA&M, Mr. Rhodes served as the principal staff assistant to the Secretary of Defense. His responsibilities included advising leadership across the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and the Department of Defense (DoD) on Pentagon management, organizational, and administrative matters. In this role, he administers the DoD Freedom of Information program, DoD Privacy program, OSD Historical program, OSD Information Technology/Chief Information Officer program, and DoD Civil Liberties Officer program.

In addition to program administration responsibilities, Mr. Rhodes leads three organizations aligned to the DA&M: The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), and the Consolidated Adjudications Facility. PFPA provides antiterrorism, security, and law enforcement for the Pentagon and numerous DoD-occupied facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR). WHS is a DoD Field Activity that manages the Pentagon, DoD leased space and DoD administrative services within the NCR and recently completed a $5.5 billion Pentagon Renovation and Construction Program. Lastly, the DoD Consolidated Adjudications Facility at Fort Meade, MD oversees operations related to personnel security determinations for the DoD.

Prior to joining the DA&M and WHS in 2006, Mr. Rhodes served as Assistant Deputy Commandant for Manpower & Reserve Affairs (M&RA), Headquarters, United States Marine Corps from 2002 to 2006. In that capacity, he assisted the Deputy Commandant with the operations and management of M&RA programs, plans, policies, and studies to ensure a successful integration of its functions in support of the Marine Corps mission. The M&RA Department oversees a broad range of responsibilities that are important to all active and reserve component Marines, family members, and USMC civilians.

Prior to serving as the Assistant Deputy Commandant with the Marine Corps, Mr. Rhodes served four years in Miami, FL as Advisor to the Commander of the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), responsible for Sustaining Base and Quality of Life Affairs. Mr. Rhodes supported the Commander by providing advice, coordination, administration, and representation concerning issues affecting the sustainment and quality of installation programs, policies, and services that impact USSOUTHCOM personnel throughout the command's area of responsibility in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Other past assignments include: Business Analyst in the Public-Private Venture program at the U.S. Army Community and Family Support Center, Alexandria, VA; Business Consultant for the U.S. Army Pacific Community and Family Activities Division, Fort Shafter, HI; General Manager of Club Operations at West Point, NY for the U.S. Military Academy; Community and Family Activities Program Specialist, HQ Staff, U.S. Army Alaska, Fort Richardson, AK (serving the three Army installations in AK); Chief of Community Operations at Fort Richardson, AK; and Financial Analyst for the Director of Personnel and Community Activities, HQ Staff, U.S. Army Alaska.

Concurrent with the assignments above, Mr. Rhodes served as an Adjunct Faculty member for business programs at the following universities: Park University, Chaminade University of Honolulu, Wayland Baptist University-Hawaii, St. Thomas Aquinas College, University of Alaska-Anchorage, and Wayland Baptist University-Alaska.

Mr. Rhodes received his Master of Business Administration from Chapman College and his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Western Kentucky University. Mr. Rhodes is also a graduate of the Army Management Staff College. His civilian and military awards and decorations include the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive from President Barack Obama, Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive from President George W. Bush, Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Civilian Service, Department of the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award, Joint Meritorious Civilian Service Award, two Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Awards, two Department of the Army Commanders Awards for Civilian Service, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Air Assault Badge. Mr. Rhodes served four years active duty with the U.S. Army and has been a member of the Senior Executive Service since October 2000.