Daniel B. Prieto III

Daniel B. Prieto served as the Director of Cybersecurity and Technology, and as the Director of the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity and Information Assurance (DIB CS/IA) Program in the Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer (DoD CIO). Mr. Prieto’s responsibilities included serving as the chief technology officer for the DoD CIO, leading the development of cybersecurity strategy and policy, directing DoD’s information sharing program with the private sector, and working to advance the rationalization of defense-wide information technology through the development and implementation of the Joint Information Environment (JIE).

Mr. Prieto previously served as a vice president for IBM Global Business Services, Public Sector, in Washington, D.C. from 2007 to 2013. In that role, he led a strategy consulting practice and directed thought leadership on a range of issues including information sharing, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, and IT transformation. Mr. Prieto also served as IBM’s senior executive for work in Afghanistan with the DoD to identify, train, and develop Afghan technology and business entrepreneurs in Herat and Kabul.

Mr. Prieto has held positions as an executive at America Online from 1998 to 2001, and as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan from 1995 to1998. In those roles, he acted as a strategic and financial advisor on over $125 billion in transactions in the aerospace, defense and technology sectors, including the acquisitions of Netscape and MapQuest, and the mergers of McDonnell Douglas with Boeing, and America Online with Time Warner. He also helped lead a number of transactions in cybersecurity, internet services, and software.

In government, Mr. Prieto helped stand up the Homeland Security Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives after 9/11, serving as one of its first-ever professional staff members from 2003 through 2004. In that role, he led the committee’s efforts on issues related to critical infrastructure, IT, and cybersecurity, and contributed to the development of the information sharing provisions in the 2004 Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act.

Mr. Prieto has held fellowship appointments at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University from 2004 to 2006, the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University in 2008, the Council on Foreign Relations from 2002 to 2004, and 2008 to 2009, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies from 2010 to 2013. He served as a senior advisor to the congressionally-mandated Commission on the National Guard and Reserve, on the Markle Foundation Task Force on National Security in the Information Age, and as project director for the Council on Foreign Relations’ Independent Task Force on Civil Liberties and National Security.

Mr. Prieto has been published widely on national and homeland security issues. He holds an M.A. degree in international economics and international law from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Washington D.C., and a B.A. from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.