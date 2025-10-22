Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger assumed the duties as the 29th Vice Commandant in May 2014.

Prior to this, Vice Admiral Neffenger served as the Deputy Commandant for Operations, where he directed strategy, policy, resources and doctrine for the employment of Coast Guard forces globally. He is a recognized expert in crisis management, port security, and oversight of the commercial maritime industry. He most notably served as the Deputy National Incident Commander for the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the largest and most complex in U.S. history. Other Flag assignments include Director of Coast Guard Strategic Management and Doctrine, and Commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District in charge of Coast Guard operations throughout the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Seaway region.

Vice Admiral Neffenger also served as Commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach where he was the Captain of the Port and Federal Maritime Security Coordinator. Additionally, he was the Budget Officer of the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Liaison Officer to the Territory of American Samoa, and a student engineer on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter GALLATIN among other operational and staff assignments.

Commissioned in 1982 through Coast Guard Officer Candidate School, Vice Admiral Neffenger holds an MPA from Harvard University, an MA in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and an MA in Business Management from Central Michigan University. He earned his BA from Baldwin Wallace University. Vice Admiral Neffenger is a member of the Pacific Council on International Policy and a former fellow on the Senate Appropriations Committee.