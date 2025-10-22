Dr. Jamie M. Morin

Jamie Morin was confirmed by the Senate as the second Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation for the Department of Defense on June 25, 2014. As director, he lead an organization responsible for analyzing and evaluating the Department's plans, programs, and budgets in relation to U.S. defense objectives, projected threats, allied contributions, estimated costs, and resource constraints. The CAPE organization continues the heritage of the Systems Analysis office created by Secretary Robert McNamara and later renamed as Program Analysis and Evaluation. To support better defense decision making, CAPE develops analytical tools and methods for analyzing national security planning and the allocation of resources. The CAPE role in ensuring that the costs of defense programs are properly estimated and presented accurately was enhanced by the Weapons Systems Acquisition Reform Act of 2009.

Prior to joining CAPE, Morin served for five years as the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller. As the Air Force's chief financial officer, he was the principal advisor to the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force on financial matters, responsible for the financial and analytical services necessary for the effective and efficient use of Air Force resources. This included directing the development of the Air Force budget, overseeing the Air Force Cost Analysis Agency and conducting Air Force accounting and finance operations.

From July 3, 2012 until April 29, 2013, he was appointed by the President as Acting Under Secretary of the Air Force, during which time he served as the service’s chief management officer, senior energy official, chair of the Air Force Space Board, and acting Secretary of the Air Force during absences of the Secretary.

From 2003 until 2009, Morin was a member of the professional staff of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget, serving as the committee’s lead analyst for the defense, intelligence, and foreign affairs budgets, responsible for drafting relevant sections of the congressional budget resolution and advising the Senate on enforcement of budget rules.

Earlier in his career, Morin served in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and as an economic development strategist with the firm J.E. Austin Associates. His academic research focused on U.S. national security policy, particularly the role of Congress in defense budgeting and policy making. He held fellowships at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center for Public Affairs and at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, where he conducted research for the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment. He also served as a policy advisor on President Obama’s defense transition team.