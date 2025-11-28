Pamela S. Mitchell

Ms. Pam Mitchell, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was currently the Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA) in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD(P&R)). In this capacity, she provided administrative and operational oversight of the Field Activity, and was also responsible for planning, policy, and program and resource analysis and management for DHRA Headquarters as well as the DoD ID Card Policy Office, the Joint Advertising Market Research and Studies Program, the Law Enforcement Policy and Support Office, the Defense Manpower Data Center, the Combating Trafficking in Persons Office, the DoD Office of the Actuary, the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program, and the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

Immediately prior to this assignment, Ms. Mitchell served as the Director, Human Resources Operational Programs and Advisory Services (HROPS), Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS), developing and delivering civilian personnel policies and human resources solutions to strengthen mission readiness of the total force. Previous assignments included Acting Director of the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) and Director, Defense Travel Management Office (DTMO).

Ms. Mitchell holds a Master of Science degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, National Defense University and a Master of Business Administration from Florida Tech. She holds a Certificate in Information Strategy, School of Information Warfare and Strategy, Information Resources Management College, National Defense University, and is a graduate of the University of Southern Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history.

Ms. Mitchell retired from the United States Army after 25 years of service in the fields of military personnel policy, management and personnel systems. Following her retirement, she was employed in the private sector as a human resources consultant before returning to the Department of Defense.