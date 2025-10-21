Joseph H. Jeu

Joseph Jeu, a member of the Senior Executive Service, was Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Defense Commissary Agency, headquartered at Fort Lee, Va., a position he has held since January 2011. He was a Tier 3 Senior Executive, one of only 45 defense leaders to be so designated. In DoD’s leadership structure, a Tier 3 SES equates to the rank of a three-star flag officer. As the agency’s director, Mr. Jeu oversaw the operations and business processes of an agency that employs more than 18,000 at its headquarters, in its three regions and in about 250 commissaries in 13 countries, worldwide. He managed an annual budget of $7.3 billion. Commissary annual sales totaled $5.84 billion in fiscal 2010.

Mr. Jeu has more than 32 years of service at the federal government, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps, Department of the Army and installation levels. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the assistant commissioner for general supplies and services for the Federal Acquisition Service’s U.S. General Services Administration, where he was responsible for managing three business lines: 1) supply operations, providing $1.5 billion in products to federal agencies worldwide, 2) acquisition operations, establishing government wide contracts of more than $22 billion a year, and 3) property management, disposing of nearly $1 billion annually in excess personal property.

Mr. Jeu began his 10-year run with GSA after his appointment in 2000 to the Senior Executive Service and subsequent selection as assistant commissioner for transportation and property management for the Federal Supply Service. In 1978, Mr. Jeu began his government career as a commissary officer with the U.S. Army Troop Support Agency. Six years later, he joined Headquarters Marine Corps. There he managed the Marine Corps Commissary System that included 15 commissaries and two commissary complexes. By 1987, he was promoted to head of the Marine Corps Services Branch, where he managed the Marines’ garrison-level vehicle fleet, personal property and food service programs.

He is the recipient of the 2009 Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive, recognizing him as a leader in the top 5 percent of the federal government’s Senior Executive Service. In June 2010, President Barack Obama appointed Mr. Jeu as a member of the Committee for Purchase from People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled. He has also received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award in May 1987 and the Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award in July 2001.

EDUCATION

1991, Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government, Senior Officials in National Security Program, Cambridge, Mass.

1975, Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Va.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY

2006 - 2010, Assistant Commissioner, General Supplies and Services Portfolio, Federal Acquisition Service, U.S. General Services Administration, Arlington, Va.

2004 - 2006, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Global Supply, Federal Supply Service, U.S. General Services Administration, Arlington, Va.

2000 - 2004, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Transportation and Property Management, Federal Supply Service, U.S. General Services Administration, Arlington, Va.

1987 - 2000, Head, Services Branch, Facilities and Services Division, Installations and Logistics Department, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

1984 - 1987, Commissary Program Manager, Facilities and Services Division, Installations and Logistics Department, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

1981 - 1984, Commissary Management Specialist, Directorate for Transportation, Energy and Troop Support, Department of the Army, Washington, D.C.

1978 - 1981, Commissary Officer and Specialist, European Commissary Region, U.S. Army Troop Support Agency, Heidelberg and Zweibruecken, Germany.