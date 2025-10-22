Stephen C. Hedger was the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs. He was responsible for all matters pertaining to the Department of Defense’s relationships with the United States Congress. He assured that Congress is fully and candidly informed of the Department's plans and programs and sought congressional support for DoD initiatives when required. Mr. Hedger also oversaw the confirmation process for individuals nominated by the President for DoD positions requiring Senate confirmation.

Prior to joining the Office of Legislative Affairs, Mr. Hedger served as Special Assistant to the President and Senate Legislative Affairs Liaison in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. In this position, Mr. Hedger served as a the principle White House liaison to the Senate Armed Services, Foreign Relations, Intelligence, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees, and relevant Appropriations Subcommittees.

Mr. Hedger has nearly ten years of experience on Capitol Hill. He spent seven years in the office of Senator Claire McCaskill, where he first served as Legislative Assistant for national security affairs and then as the Senator’s Legislative Director, managing her full policy team. Prior to his time with Senator McCaskill, Mr. Hedger served in the office of Representative Steve Israel and subsequently in the office of Delegate Madeleine Bordallo. Mr. Hedger also taught undergraduate courses on Congress and Legislative Behavior as an Adjunct Professor at American University in Washington, DC, from 2011 to 2013.

From 1999 to 2004, Mr. Hedger served on active duty in the United States Army. During his service, Mr. Hedger deployed for a peacekeeping tour in Kosovo and later deployed to Kuwait and then into Iraq where he served with a mechanized infantry battalion during the attack on Baghdad. Mr. Hedger has completed the Armor Officer Basic Course, Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, and Army Airborne and Ranger training. Mr. Hedger continues to serve in the District of Columbia Army National Guard.

Mr. Hedger was born and raised on Long Island, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from the United States Military Academy at West Point and later earned a Juris Doctor, Magna Cum Laude, from the Georgetown University Law Center.