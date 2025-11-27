Command Sergeant Major Christopher K. Greca served as the former Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), located in Tampa, FL. He entered the United States Army in 1986 and attended One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Benning, Georgia where he was trained as an Infantryman.

His subsequent positions and duty assignments include: Gunner, Combat Support Company, 2d Battalion, 503d Infantry, Camp Hovey, Korea; Squad Leader/Section Sergeant/Platoon Sergeant, A Company, 2d Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Ft. Lewis, WA; Drill Sergeant and Drill Sergeant School Instructor, Fort Benning, GA; Platoon Sergeant, 3d Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Fort Bragg, NC; Assault Command Post Platoon Sergeant, Headquarters 82d Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC; First Sergeant, United Nation Command Security Battalion – Joint Security Area, Camp Bonifas, Korean Demilitarized Zone, Korea; First Sergeant/Operations Sergeant Major, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Hunter Army Airfield, GA; Command Sergeant Major, 2d Battalion, 30th Infantry, Ft. Polk, LA; Command Sergeant Major, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division; Post Command Sergeant Major, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, LA; Command Sergeant Major, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, NY; Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, KS; Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Forces Command, Ft. Bragg, NC; and he is currently serving as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Central Command, MacDill AFB, FL.

He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan (OEF I and II), and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF I) as part of a Joint Special Operation Task Force. He additionally deployed in support of OIF 07-09 to Eastern Baghdad and to OEF 10-11 in Regional Command-South, Kandahar.

Command Sergeant Major Greca’s military schooling includes all noncommissioned officer education through the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Class 54; Ranger School; Pathfinder School; Jumpmaster School; Infantry Mortar Leaders’ Course; Master Fitness Trainers’ Course; Drill Sergeant School; and Battle Staff NCO Course.

His awards and decorations include: Legion of Merit with three oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Purple Heart Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters. He has also been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Combat Action Badge, Ranger Tab, the Master Parachutist Badge, the Pathfinder Badge, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the British Parachutist Badge, and Venezuelan Parachutist Badge. He is also a recipient of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Award.