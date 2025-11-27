On January 10, 2016, Glenn A. Fine is the former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Defense. Mr. Fine was named as the Department of Defense Principal Deputy Inspector General on June 1, 2015. Prior to joining the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, he was a partner at Dechert LLP in the White Collar and Securities Litigation Practice.



Mr. Fine previously served as Inspector General of the Department of Justice (DOJ) from 2000 to 2011. He also served as Special Counsel to the DOJ Inspector General and as Director of the Special Investigations and Review Unit (1995 to 2000).

Mr. Fine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Harvard College and his Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School, graduating magna cum laude both times. He also obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar.



While at Harvard, Mr. Fine served as co-captain of the Harvard varsity basketball team and was later a 10th-round draft pick by the San Antonio Spurs.