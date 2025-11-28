Alan F. Estevez

Alan Estevez was confirmed by the Senate as the Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics in October 2013.



As the Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Mr. Estevez developed and implemented strategies, policies, and programs that increase the Department’s warfighting capabilities, management efficiency, and buying power in support of the Warfighter. Mr. Estevez supported the Under Secretary of Defense in all matters related to acquisition; logistics and materiel readiness; research and engineering; nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons; operational energy; installations and environment; and the defense industrial base.



Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Estevez held several key positions within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. From August 2011, when he was confirmed by the Senate, to October 2013, Mr. Estevez served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics and Materiel Readiness. In this position, he was responsible for providing world class military logistics support to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and managing a budget of over $170 billion in logistics operations. He was the first career Federal official to hold this position. Mr. Estevez served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics and Materiel Readiness from November 2006 and performed the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics and Materiel Readiness from April 2009 to August 2011.



From October 2002 to November 2006, Mr. Estevez was the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Supply Chain Integration and was responsible for developing global defense supply chain management and distribution policies. From 1981 to 2002, Mr. Estevez held positions of increasing responsibility within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Department of the Army, and the Military Traffic Management Command.



Over the course of his career, Mr. Estevez has received the DoD Distinguished Public Service Medal, the DoD Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, the 2011 Presidential Rank Distinguished Executive Award, the 2006 Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive Award, two Office of the Secretary of Defense Medals for Meritorious Civilian Service (2005 and 2009), and the 2005 Service to America Medal. He was inducted into the Senior Executive Service in October 2002.



Mr. Estevez is a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. He also holds a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (now the Eisenhower School) at the National Defense University, Washington, DC.