Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Cody represented the highest enlisted level of leadership, and as such, provided direction for the enlisted force and represented their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. He served as the personal adviser to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of the enlisted force. Chief Cody served as the 17th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position.

Chief Cody entered the Air Force in November 1984. He graduated from the air traffic control specialist course at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., in May 1985. His background includes various duties in air traffic control at the unit and major-command levels. Throughout his career, he has filled a myriad of roles including additional-duty First Sergeant and Directorate Superintendent. His assignments include bases in New Hampshire, California, Virginia and Florida. The chief also served overseas in Germany, South Korea, Turkey, and deployed in support of Operations Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.

Prior to assuming his current position, he served as the Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Education and Training Command, Randolph AFB, Texas.

EDUCATION

1987 Noncommissioned Officer Preparatory School, Kapaun AS, Germany

1989 Air Force Communications Command Noncommissioned Officer Leadership School, Keesler AFB, Miss.

1993 Noncommissioned Officer Academy Correspondence Course

1995 USAFE Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Kapaun AS, Germany

1997 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy Correspondence Course

1998 Associate of Applied Science degree in airway science, Community College of the Air Force

2001 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2005 Chief's Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2005 USAF Senior Leadership Course, Center for Creative Leadership, San Diego, Calif.

2006 Gettysburg Leadership Experience, Gettysburg, Pa.

2008 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Correspondence Course

2008 AFSO 21 Executive Leadership Course, Disney Institute, Orlando, Fla.

2009 Keystone, National Defense University, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C.

2010 COMAFFOR Senior Staff Course, USAF Expeditionary Center, N.J.

2010 USAF Enterprise Management Seminar, Darden School of Business, University of Va, Charlottesville

2012 Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, Trident University International, Cypress, Calif.

2013 Professional Manager Certification, Community College of the Air Force

ASSIGNMENTS

1. November 1984 - January 1985, Student, Basic Military Training, Lackland AFB, Texas

2. January 1985 - June 1985, Student, Technical Training School, Keesler AFB, Miss.

3. June 1985 - June 1988, Air Traffic Controller, 1964th Communications Group, Ramstein AB, Germany

4. June 1988 - January 1991, ATC Watch Supervisor, 1916th Communications Squadron, Pease AFB, N.H.

5. Jan 1991 - May 1993, ATC Watch Supervisor, 30th Operational Support Squadron, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.

6. May 1993 - May 1994, ATC Watch Supervisor, 51st OSS, Osan AB, South Korea

7. June 1994 - June 1996, Superintendent, Airfield Operations Training, 39th OSS, Incirlik AB, Turkey

8. June 1996 - March 2000, Superintendent, Airfield Operations, HQ Air Combat Command, Langley AFB, Va.

9. March 2000 - May 2003, Chief Tower Controller, additional duty 1st Sgt, 6th OSS, MacDill AFB, Fla. (April 2002 - July 2002, Superintendent, Combat Airspace Management Cell, Joint Task Force-Southwest Asia, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)

10. June 2003 - July 2005, Superintendent, Directorate of Air and Space Operations and ATC Functional Manager, HQ ACC, Langley AFB, Va.

11. July 2005 - August 2007, Command Chief, 15th Expeditionary Mobility Task Force, Travis AFB, Calif.

12. August 2007 - July 2008, Command Chief, 6th Air Mobility Wing, MacDill AFB, Fla.

13. July 2008 - September 2010, Command Chief, 18th Air Force, Scott AFB, Ill.

14. Sept 2010 - Jan 2013, Command Chief, HQ Air Education and Training Command, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

15. January 2013 - present, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Legion of Merit

Meritorious Service Medal with seven oak leaf clusters

Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air Force Achievement Medal with five oak leaf clusters

Outstanding Airman of the Year Ribbon

OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1994 39th Wing NCO of the Year

1995 John L. Levitow Award, NCO Academy

1995 STEP promotion to Master Sergeant

1997 ACC Director of Air and Space Operations SNCO of the Year

2001 Distinguished Graduate, SNCO Academy

2001 AMC Air Traffic Control Enlisted Manager of the Year

2001 Tampa Bay Military Citizen of the Year

2001 Air Mobility Command SNCO of the Year

EFFECTIVE DATE OF PROMOTION

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force January 2013

(Current as of April 2014)