Retired Chief Master Sergeant Mitchell O. Brush served as the 4th Senior Enlisted Advisor for the National Guard Bureau. He advised the Chief, National Guard Bureau on all enlisted matters affecting training, effective utilization, health of the force, and enlisted professional development.

Chief Brush was born and raised in Billings, Montana and attended Eastern Montana College. In 1987 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and attended basic training and technical school. His initial duty assignment was to the 2851st Security Police Squadron, Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Two years later he was assigned to the 38th Security Police Squadron, Wueschheim Air Station, Germany. After three years in Europe, he then reported to the 92nd Security Police Squadron, Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Here, he supported Joint Service Security/Detainee Haitian refugee operations at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In December 1992, he left active duty and joined the Great Falls, Montana police force. In fall 1994 he enlisted in the Montana Air National Guard to serve in the Security Force. He was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant in 2008 and assumed duty as the Montana Air National Guard State Command Chief Master Sergeant. He returned to his hometown and worked as a patrol sergeant in the City of Billings Police Department. Chief Brush earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Montana State University, Billings. He is married to Blaire Martin and they have three sons.

EDUCATION

1991 – USAF Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Course, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

1998 – Security Forces Craftsman Course, Lackland AFB, TX

2000 – USAF Noncommissioned Officer Academy (non-residence), Maxwell AFB, AL

2002 – Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy (non-residence), Maxwell AFB, AL

2007 – USAF Security Forces Senior Leadership Orientation Course, Lackland AFB, TX

2008 – Air National Guard Chief’s Executive Course, Crystal City, VA

2008 – Air National Guard Command Chief Orientation Course, Lackland AFB, TX

2008 – Baccalaureate of Science Degree, Montana State University – Billings

2009 – Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, NDU, Fort McNair, DC

2010 – USAF AFSO 21 Course, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

2010 – USAF Chief’s Leadership Course, Maxwell AFB, AL

2010 – Keystone Command Senior Enlisted Fellowship, NDU, Fort McNair, DC

2011 – Associates Degree in Police Sciences, Community College of the Air Force

2012 – Center for Creative Leadership Enhancement Program, Greensboro, NC

2012 – Air Force Strategic Mindset Seminar Program, Crystal City, VA

ASSIGNMENTS

Jun 1987–Oct1988, Security Police, 2851st SP Squadron, Kelly AFB, TX

Oct 1988–Mar 1991, Security Police, 38th SPS, Wueschheim Air Station, Germany

Mar 1991–Dec 1991, Desk Sergeant, 50th Fighter Wing, Hahn AFB, Germany

Dec 1991–Dec 1992, Security Police Controller, 92nd SP Squadron, Fairchild AFB, WA

Mar 1992–Oct 1992, Joint Service Security/Detainee Ops, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Oct 1994–Mar 2004, Security Forces Leader, 120th SF Squadron, 120th FW, MTANG

Aug 2001–Sept 2001, Flight Sergeant, ONW, 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey

Sept 2001–Mar 2003, Flight Sergeant, 120th Fighter Wing, MTANG

Mar 2003–Oct 2003, Flight Sergeant, 376th AEW, Ganci Air Base, Kyrgyzstan

Oct 2003–Jan 2006, Superintendent of SF Flights, 120th Fighter Wing, MTANG

Jan 2006–Oct 2006, Superintendent, 386th ESFS, Ali Al Saleem AB, Kuwait

Oct 2006–Jun 2008, Chief of Security Forces, 120th Fighter Wing, MTANG

Jun 2008–Present, State Command Chief Master Sergeant, Montana Air National Guard

Aug 2011-April 2012, Command Chief Master Sergeant, CONR-1AF, Tyndall AFB, FL

May 2013-Present, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief, NGB, Pentagon, Washington DC

AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster

Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Joint Services Achievement Medal

Air Force Achievement Medal with silver oak leaf cluster

AF Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters

Combat Readiness Medal with gold star

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Humanitarian Service Medal

Montana Outstanding Airman of the Year, NCO

Montana Outstanding Airman of the Year, SNCO

Montana Noble Eagle Ribbon

Montana OCONUS Ribbon

Montana Distinguished Service Medal

Montana Outstanding Unit Award

Montana Attendance Ribbon

Montana Service Ribbon

Billings Police Department Lifesaving Award