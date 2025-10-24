Thomas Brady

Thomas M. Brady was the Director of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). Mr. Brady became the Director on March 12, 2014. As DoDEA's Director, Mr. Brady has oversight of all Defense Department K-12 schools, both state-side and overseas. DoDEA operates 181 schools in 14 districts, serving more than 78,000 students.

Mr. Brady has extensive experience as an educational leader, most recently as a former Superintendent of Providence (RI) Public Schools. Prior to his leadership of Providence Public Schools, he was the Chief Executive Officer for the School District of Philadelphia, and Chief Operating Officer for the District of Columbia Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools.

Under Mr. Brady’s leadership of Providence Public Schools, the largest district in Rhode Island serving more than 24,000 students in 45 schools, student achievement and proficiency improved in mathematics, science, and reading. He also introduced a new district-wide math and science curricula; opened two new schools; created a comprehensive reform plan for the city’s most under-performing schools; and revised teacher hiring protocols.

Faced with operational budget deficits in the School District of Philadelphia, the eighth largest school system in the country, serving nearly 200,000 students in more than 260 schools, Mr. Brady initiated and began implementation of strategic and business plans that reduced operating budget shortfalls nearly 90%. As the Chief Operating Officer for the District of Columbia (DC) Public Schools, a system with more than 75,000 students and over 200 schools, he secured more than $3.1 billion for capital improvements over a ten-year period. He was also instrumental in revamping the DC Public Schools’ food and nutrition program.

Serving as the Chief Operating Officer for Fairfax County Public Schools, the 12th largest school system in the United States with more than 180,000 students, Mr. Brady led the school system’s human resources, finance, facilities, transportation services, and information technology divisions.

Mr. Brady’s commitment to public service is not limited to the education sector. He served as a commissioned officer for 25 years in the United States Army. Highlights of his military career include serving as the Commanding Officer, Fort Belvoir, VA, and a battalion commander at Fort Benning, GA.

Prior to his selection as DoDEA’s new director, Mr. Brady was a senior advisor with Alvarez and Marsal’s public sector services team where he led the education team in assisting states and local school districts re¬store fiscal sustainability, budget reform, and operational improvements. He also served as the Chief Operating Officer of GEMS Education.

Mr. Brady earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education (Social Sciences) from Niagara University in New York and his Master of Arts degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University in California. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and a graduate of the Broad Superintendents Academy.