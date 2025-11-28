Command Sergeant Major Shorter enlisted in the Army in 1988 and attended Infantry Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Benning, GA. He was subsequently assigned to 3rd Infantry Division in Kitzingen, Germany.

Command Sergeant Major Shorter volunteered for Special Forces training and graduated the Special Forces Qualification Course in 1992. He was then assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (A) at Fort Lewis Washington. During the following 23 years, he has held the positions of Junior Medical NCO, Senior Medical NCO, Team Sergeant and HSC First Sergeant. His Sergeant Major assignments with 1st Special Forces Group include: OPSDET Sergeant Major, Company Sergeant Major for Charlie Company 3rd Battalion, Group Operations Sergeant Major, 1st Battalion Command Sergeant Major and Group Command Sergeant Major. Command Sergeant Major Shorter’s nominative positions include the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of Special Operations Command Pacific, United States Indo-Pacific Command, and Joint Special Operations University (JSOU).



Command Sergeant Major Shorter’s military education includes every level of Non- Commissioned Officer Professional Development, to include the Summit Course. He is a graduate of the Special Forces Qualification Course, Special Forces Operations and Intelligence Course, Static Line Jumpmaster Course, Dive Medical Technician’s Course and the Military Free Fall Parachutist Course.



Command Sergeant Major Shorter’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with “V” device, and Army Achievement Medal. He has been awarded the Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Field Medic Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge, and the Saint Phillip of Neri Award (Bronze Order).