Ms. Margaret Palmieri is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Officer.

She has previously served as a special assistant to the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, the Director of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Action Group (CAG), the founding Director of the Navy Digital Warfare Office, the Director of Integrated Fires and the Deputy Director of Decision Superiority under the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare (OPNAV N2N6), the Director of the Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Actions Group (N00Z), and a Presidential Management Fellow at U.S. Fleet Forces Command. She was appointed to the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service in 2013 and the Senior Executive Service in 2018.

Through her past assignments, she has experience in strategy implementation and change management; digital transformation; leading data science, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence projects for warfighting and readiness applications; standing up new organizations and teams; strategic communication and engagement; requirements and resources management; system-of-systems architectures; and concepts and capabilities related to integrated fires, warfighting networks, electronic warfare, cyber operations, and command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (C4ISR&T).

Ms. Palmieri has a Master’s in Public Policy and a Bachelor’s in Political Science from Rutgers University and a Master’s in Systems Engineering Management from the Naval Postgraduate School.