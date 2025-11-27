Principal Director for Energy Resilience at the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering

Dr. Robert Mantz assumed the role of Principal Director for Energy Resilience (ER) at the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW (R&E)) in June 2023. In this position, he spearheads the strategic direction for implementing energy solutions across the Department of War (DoW) while coordinating scientific and technical development activities.

Most recently, Dr. Mantz served as the Principal Deputy for Extramural Competency Investments at the Army Research Office (DEVCOM/ARL) where he managed annual extramural basic research investments of over $325 million. In this role, he played a crucial part in enabling vital future Army technologies and capabilities through high-risk, high-payoff research opportunities. Prior to that, he held the position of Chief, Engineering Sciences Division at the Army Research Office and Chief, Chemical Sciences Division, where he funded fundamental research for advanced future power sources and led the division's efforts in advancing engineering sciences.

Previously he joined the Army Research Office in 2006 as the Electrochemistry Program Manager, where he funded research to develop advanced power sources for Soldiers. Dr. Mantz' career also included his appointment as a Program Manager in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Strategic Technology Office (DARPA/STO). During his tenure, he oversaw the Biofuels and Deployable Energy Storage programs, driving advancements in these critical areas.

Dr. Mantz obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1989 at the United States Air Force Academy. He holds a master’s degree for the synthesis and characterization of linear polymers containing polyhedral silsesquioxanes from California State University and a Ph.D. in Electrochemistry characterizing room-temperature ionic liquids from North Carolina State University.

Throughout his 39-year career in federal service, both as a military officer and a civilian professional, he has amassed extensive experience and expertise in various scientific and technological domains. Dr. Mantz' wealth of knowledge and dedication continue to drive the development and transition of cutting-edge technology to ensure technical overmatch for our future warfighters.