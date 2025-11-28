The Honorable Russell Rumbaugh was sworn in as the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Comptroller) on January 3, 2023. He directly oversaw management of the Department of the Navy’s (DON’s) annual budget exceeding $240 billion while leading, mentoring, and developing the DON’s community of over 9,200 financial managers. He spearheaded the DON’s financial management transformation, including the financial statement audit and modernization of financial systems. These efforts supported mission accomplishment for Fleet commands, Marine Expeditionary Forces and all naval forces within the Department.

Mr. Rumbaugh had previously worked on national security budgets in the Department of Defense, the U.S. Congress, and at think tanks. Mr. Rumbaugh served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office twice, on the Senate Budget Committee, and on personal staff in the House of Representatives.

He also studied defense budgets at the Stimson Center, Aerospace and the Congressional Research Service. Mr. Rumbaugh has taught defense budgets at Georgetown University, George Mason University, and the University of Maryland, and published widely on the subject. He began his career as a U.S. Army infantry officer.

Mr. Rumbaugh holds degrees in political science and security studies from the University of Chicago and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Defense Financial Manager with Acquisition Specialty.