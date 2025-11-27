Michael F. Miller

Mike Miller serves as the Director, responsible for the oversight of DSCA’s diverse portfolio of Security Cooperation programs and working with external stakeholders to synchronize DSCA’s activities with U.S. national security and foreign policy objectives.

A career Civil Servant and member of the Senior Executive Service, Mr. Miller previously served at the Department of State for over twenty-four years. His last assignment there was as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs (PM), where he oversaw the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) that govern U.S. commercial exports of defense articles and defense services.

His other previously held positions at the Department include serving as PM’s Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense Trade and Regional Security, Office Director for Regional Security and Arms Transfers, Program Manager for the Anti-Terrorism Assistance program, Special Assistant to the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Counterterrorism Policy Advisor for the Middle East region, and Desk Officer for Oman and Yemen. He also served abroad on a two-year Foreign Service assignment in Tripoli, Libya as the U.S. Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Attaché. Mr. Miller first joined the State Department in 1998 as a Presidential Management Fellow.

Mr. Miller received a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics with honors from Juniata College in Huntingdon, PA. He also earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs with a focus on International Security Studies from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs in New York, NY.