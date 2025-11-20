Thomas A. Lockhart, Jr.

Thomas A. Lockhart is a member of the Senior Executive Service and the Director of the Capability and Resource Integration Directorate (J8), United States Space Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. He is responsible for establishing the command's requirements and advocating for the assigned missions of deterring aggression and conflict, protecting and defending U.S. interests in the space domain, delivering space combat power for joint and combined forces, and developing ready and lethal joint warfighters.

Prior to his current assignment, Mr. Lockhart was the Director of Engineering and Technical Management, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah. Mr. Lockhart has also worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory as the Director for both its Plans and Programs Directorate and its Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Directorate. Mr. Lockhart has had two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. In his last tour as the NATO Resolute Support Essential Function for Sustainment, Kabul, Afghanistan, he exercised oversight of Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces sustainment for 385,000 Ministry of Defense and Interior military and police forces yearly budgets of over $3.2 billion.

Mr. Lockhart began his career in 1987 working as a journeyman engineer in training and simulation at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. He has served as an engineer, chief engineer, acquisition program manager, group director, combatant command financial manager, Deputy Program Executive Officer (PEO) and Security Cooperation Director.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY

1.1987 - 1995, Design Engineer, Hill AFB, Utah2.1995 - 1998, System Engineer, Training and Simulation Product Group, Hill AFB, Utah3.1998 - 1999, Acquisition Support Specialist, Training and Simulation Product Group, Hill AFB, Utah4.1999 - 2000, Chief Engineer, Training and Simulation Product Group, Hill AFB, Utah5.2000 - 2001, Chief Engineer, Telecommunications Product Group Manager, Hill AFB, Utah6.2001 - 2003, Chief Engineer, Space, Command, Control and Communication Directorate, Hill AFB, Utah7.2003 - 2004, System Engineer Practitioner, Air Force Institute of Technology, Center for System Engineering, WPAFB, Ohio8.2004 - 2005, Deputy Director, Advanced Computational Analysis Directorate, Wright- Patterson AFB, Ohio9.2005 - 2005, Transformation Advisory Group, Air Force Material Command, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio10. 2005 - 2008, Director and Deputy Director, 526th Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System Group, Hill AFB, Utah11. 2008 - 2010, Assistant Director, Programs and Evaluation, NORAD-NORTHCOM, Peterson AFB, Colo.12. 2010 - 2011, Deputy Director, USF-I, Iraq Security Assistance Mission, Baghdad, Iraq13. 2011 - 2011, Deputy Director, USF-I, Office of Security Cooperation Iraq Transition Team, Baghdad, Iraq14. 2011 - 2014, Deputy PEO for Tankers, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Materiel Command, WPAFB, Ohio15. 2014 - 2017, Director, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio16. 2017 - 2019, Director of the Plans and Programs Directorate and Director of the Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio17. 2019 - 2022, Director of Engineering and Technical Management, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah18. 2022 - Present, Director, Capabilities and Resource Integration Directorate, United States Space Command, Colorado Springs, CO

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS 2003 Exemplary Civilian Service Award 2010, 2011 Joint Civilian Service Commendation Award 2011 Meritorious Civilian Service Award 2011 Iraq Campaign Medals 2017 Afghanistan/NATO Campaign Medals 2018 Meritorious Civilian Service Award OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS Cybersecurity: The Intersection of Policy and Technology, Harvard Kennedy School Defense Institute of Security Assistance Management Certification, Baghdad, Iraq Center for Creative Leadership, Colorado Springs, Colo. Senior Manager Course in National Security, George Washington University, Washington, D.C. Strategic Persuasion, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Air Force Enterprise Leadership Seminar, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Program for Executives in Logistics and Technology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Acquisition Certification Level III, Program Management, System Engineering, Defense Acquisition University Acquisition Certification Level I, Logistic Management, Test and Evaluation, Defense Acquisition University