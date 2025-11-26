Former Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs

Chris Meagher served as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.

Prior to his assumption of duties as the ATSD-PA, Mr. Meagher served as a White House Deputy Press Secretary.

Mr. Meagher previously worked as the national press secretary for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign and joined the United States Department of Transportation as deputy director of public affairs in February 2021 after Buttigieg was confirmed as secretary.

Prior to his work with Secretary Buttigieg, Mr. Meagher served in a variety of communication positions including the communications director for Congresswoman Lois Capps, a communication manager for General Motors, communication director for Senator Jon Tester’s campaign and communications advisor to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Mr. Meagher began his career as a journalist, working for WILX-TV, The State News, The Modesto Bee, the Santa Barbara Daily Sound, and the Santa Barbara Independent.

He is a native of Michigan and graduate of Michigan State University and The Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.