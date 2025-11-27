Christel Fonzo-Eberhard

Ms. Fonzo-Eberhard is the Deputy Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the Office of the Under Secretary of War Policy. Ms. Fonzo-Eberhard has been the Deputy COO since February 2016. From June 2022 – August 2023, she served as Acting COO. From 2015-2016 she was the strategic advisor for government affairs at Monitor 360, a data analytics firm. From 2010-2015 she was dual- hatted as the Director for Southeast Asia, and as the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for South & Southeast Asia. From 2006-2010, Ms. Fonzo-Eberhard was Policy’s lead for DoD’s multi-million-dollar global train and equip authority (NDAA Section 1206) established in Fiscal Year 2006 to build partner capacity for counter-terrorism operations. Ms. Fonzo- Eberhard served as a two-term chair on the Action Officer Counsel, was a long serving member of the Career Development Board and the Supervisors’ Council and was the co-founder of Policy’s funded Mentorship Program.

Prior to work in government, Ms. Fonzo-Eberhard worked at Science Applications International Corporation as a policy analyst and Title X war-game specialist. Ms. Fonzo-Eberhard has a Master of Science in Conflict Analysis and Resolution from George Mason University’s Institute for Conflict Analysis and Resolution, a Graduate Certificate in Crisis, Emergency, and Risk Management from George Washington University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southern Connecticut State University. She has won numerous awards and recognitions for her professional accomplishments including most recently the second highest Secretary of Defense OSD award – the Meritorious Civilian Service Award for her significant contributions to the Policy organization.