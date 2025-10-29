Retired Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner served as Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network.

As former Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, Lt. Gen. Skinner managed a global network and led nearly 19,000 service members, civilians and contractors who plan, develop, deliver and operate joint, interoperable command and control capabilities and defend an enterprise infrastructure in more than 42 countries. This mission directly supports the President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, combatant commanders, U.S. Department of Defense components, and other mission partners across the spectrum of, competition, combat and combat support operations.

As former Commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network, he was in charge with leading unified action across DoD to secure, operate and defend the DoDIN. He led the establishment of DoDIN priorities and directed threat-informed actions through formal planning and future operational initiatives, as well as the command and control of daily unified network operations, cyber security actions and defensive operations on the DoDIN.

He was commissioned through Officer Training School (second honor graduate) in 1989. He has served in various tactical and fixed communications assignments, plans, policy and resource staff work. He has commanded at the squadron, group, wing and Numbered Air Force (NAF) levels and served on the staffs at a NAF, major command headquarters, Headquarters Air Force and the Joint Staff. Prior to assuming his current position, he was the director of Command, Control, Communications and Cyber at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science (summa cum laude) from Park College in Parkville, Missouri, and a master’s degree in computer science with honors from Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

His awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Navy Commendation Medal and Air Force Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster.