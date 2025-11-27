Iris A. Ferguson served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience. In this role, she served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and senior leadership on protecting U.S. homeland and Allied interests in the Arctic region; managed oceans policy and the freedom of navigation program to uphold the maritime rules-based order; addressed strategic resilience risks including critical minerals and energy security; and ensured the Department maintained innovation advantages in strategic competition.

Prior to her current appointment, Ms. Ferguson was a Senior Advisor on Arctic and energy security issues for U.S. Air Force Futures and the Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations. In those capacities, she authored and implemented the Department of the Air Force’s Arctic Strategy including advising on strategic initiatives, operations, and international partnerships related to the region. She was also a Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment, and Energy, focusing on energy security and resilience policies.

Ms. Ferguson previously served on the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, structuring and implementing the first federal investment promotion program, SelectUSA, and as a national security and foreign policy legislative aide focused on Europe, Latin America, and East Asia on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

She is a former Council on Foreign Relations Fellow (Canada) and Term Member. She holds a B.A. from the University of Arkansas and a M.A. in International Economics and Relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.