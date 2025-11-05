Sergeant Major James K. Porterfield was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

He was the principal advisor to the Commander on all enlisted matters. His responsibilities included providing the Commander with the enlisted perspective on strategic vision, goals, objectives, theater security cooperation, and enlisted professional development. Additionally, he was responsible for mentoring Senior Enlisted Leaders throughout the Component Commands and JTF's and coordinating with Headquarters Staff Agencies, Commanders, and Senior Enlisted Personnel on matters pertaining to the command’s mission, vision, core values, commander’s intent, enlisted utilization and implementation of command policy.

Sergeant Major Porterfield is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, enlisted in the Marine Corps in March 1989, and was assigned as a AV-8B Harrier Avionics Technician. He has attended all required Marine Corps Resident Professional Military Education (PME) Courses, Army Airborne School, Amphibious Warfighting Schools Phase I &II, Senior Enlisted Joint PME I & II, Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, Asia Pacific Orientation Course, Keystone and has a Bachelors’ Degree in Public Administration from Roger Williams University.

Assignments in the Operating Forces include: Avionics Technician with Marine Attack Squadron - 211 (June 1990- September 1997); Avionics Division Chief with Marine Attack Squadron-214 (January 2002-June 2003); Battery First Sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines (June 2003-January 2004); Company First Sergeant with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion (January 2004-February 2007); Sergeant Major for 1st Reconnaissance Battalion (December 2009- November 2011); Sergeant Major for 3d Marine Aircraft Wing (May 2016-April 2018), and Sergeant Major for I Marine Expeditionary Force (April 2018 -June 2021).

Assignments outside of the Operating Forces include: Drill Instructor, Senior Drill Instructor and Chief Drill Instructor, Company M, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego (January 1998-April 2000); Squad Instructor, Drill Instructor School MCRD San Diego (April 2000-January 2002); Sergeant Major, Recruiting Station Portland (March 2007-December 2009); Sergeant Major, Recruit Training Regiment, MCRD Parris Island (December 2011- September 2013); and Sergeant Major, MCRD San Diego (October 2013- April 2016).

MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS