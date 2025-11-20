Sergeant Major Kreamer assumed his current position as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, USSTRATCOM, Offutt Air Force Base, NE. in October of 2021. USSTRATCOM is one of 11 Unified Commands under the Department of War. USSTRATCOM is responsible for the global command and control of U.S. strategic forces to meet decisive national security objectives, providing a broad range of strategic capabilities and options for the President and Secretary of War.

Sergeant Major Kreamer enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on 14 January, 1991. He reported to Parris Island on 21 October, 1991. Upon completion of Recruit Training, he was assigned to Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Geiger, NC for basic infantry training.

In his PMOS, he served as a Rifleman, Fire Team Leader, Squad Leader, Rifle and Weapons Platoon Sergeant, and Company Gunnery Sergeant at 1st Battalion 6th Marines and 3rd Battalion 6th Marines.

His supporting establishment tours included Drill Instructor duty at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Headquarters Marine Corps Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments as the 0311 Monitor.

His tours as a First Sergeant included Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, Bravo Company, Infantry Training Battalion, and Headquarters and Instructor Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry East.

In May 2010, he was promoted to his current rank where his assignments included duties as the Sergeant Major of: Marine Air Control Squadron 4; 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III MEF Headquarters Group, Camp Hansen; 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade; 2d Marine Aircraft Wing; and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific.

Sergeant Major Kreamer’s deployments include: three deployments with the 22nd MEU to the Mediterranean Sea, one deployment with the 26th MEU in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Sergeant Major Kreamer’s personal decorations include the Legion of Merit with one gold star, Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with one gold star, and the Combat Action ribbon with one gold star.