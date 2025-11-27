The Honorable Gabe Camarillo was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 3, 2022, and sworn in as the 35th Under Secretary of the Army on February 8, 2022. As the Under Secretary of the Army, he was the Secretary of the Army’s senior civilian assistant and principal adviser on matters related to the management and operation of the Army. He was also the Chief Management Officer of the Army.

Mr. Camarillo’s prior career includes significant experience in law, government, national security and private industry. Mr. Camarillo previously served as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force (Manpower & Reserve Affairs) where he was responsible for military and civilian personnel and reserve component matters for the Air Force. He previously also served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics & Technology), helping to lead and supervise Army modernization programs, procurement, logistics and R&D investment.

His private sector experience includes legal practice at several law firms with emphasis in the areas of commercial litigation, campaign finance law and government ethics. Mr. Camarillo also taught campaign finance law as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Recently, Mr. Camarillo served as Senior Vice President at SAIC, where he led two business units for an engineering and IT services company.

Mr. Camarillo received a Bachelor of Arts in Government at Georgetown University and a law degree from Stanford University. He has two children, Ethan and Natalie, in Virginia.